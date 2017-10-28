 Skip Nav
Eminem's Latest Move Proves We Need More People Like Him in the World

Earlier this week, Eminem and his publishers were awarded $600,000 by a New Zealand Court in a copyright case against the National Party, which used a song similar to Eminem's "Lose Yourself" in a 2014 election advertisement. But instead of just keeping all of the money for himself, Eminem is donating the proceeds to hurricane relief efforts. "Eminem was not a party to this lawsuit nor was he consulted regarding the case," his rep told Variety in a statement on Thursday. "Any monetary settlement he receives from it will be donated to hurricane relief. He encourages the plaintiffs, 8 Mile Style, to do the same."

Following the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, Eminem has been using his star power to help victims. Not only did he partner with ecommerce firm StockX to raise money for hurricane relief, but he and the Marshall Mathers Foundation also promised to match the first $250,000 of donations. We definitely need more people like Eminem in the world.

Image Source: Getty / Barry Brecheisen
Hurricane MariaHurricane IrmaHurricane HarveyCelebrity PhilanthropyEminem
