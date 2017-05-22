 Skip Nav
Emma Thompson Acts Like an Adventurous Little Kid While Swimming in Cannes
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
Award Season
38 Billboard Music Awards Moments You Definitely Didn't See on TV
The Royals
See Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side
Emma Thompson Acts Like an Adventurous Little Kid While Swimming in Cannes

Emma Thompson is having way too much fun at the Cannes Film Festival, and we're kind of living for it. The actress, who has been hard at work promoting her new movie The Meyerowitz Stories with costars Adam Sandler and Dustin Hoffman, enjoyed some much-needed R&R on Saturday when she relaxed by the water at the Hotel du Cap Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. Wearing a bright blue swimsuit, the 58-year-old looked like she was having the time of her life as she soaked up the sun on a platform and jumped into the water while plugging her nose. She even got in a few leg stretches in between dips. Emma is proof that no matter your age, you never have to grow up.

