 Skip Nav
Celebrity Couples
Amal Clooney's Mom Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Celebrity Interviews
Try Not to Melt Over Kit Harington Describing the Exact Moment He Fell in Love With Rose Leslie
Celebrity Couples
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Most Definitely Have the Look of Love Down

Fergie Talks About Josh Duhamel on The Wendy Williams Show

Fergie Breaks Down While Talking About Josh Duhamel Split and Their Shattered "Forever"

Fergie may have been the one to preach "Big Girls Don't Cry" back in 2006, but that was then, and now, tears are definitely acceptable. After being together for 13 years and married for eight, Fergie and Josh Duhamel announced their split in September, and she's reflecting on it all in a new, emotional interview. In a preview for Thursday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the 44-year-old singer fights back tears and opens up about her "forever" plans with Josh.

"It wasn't my plan," Fergie said in the exclusive video. "I wanted to stay married forever." The couple actually decided to split in February, but did not announce it publicly until September, after doing everything they could to save their marriage.

The couple share a son, 4-year-old Axl Jack, who will always keep Fergie and Josh connected and cordial. "I love Josh, he's the father of my child," she said in the clip. "We forever have that project together, and we're doing the best we can." Watch the clip from the interview here, and Fergie, we're crying with you!

Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityCelebrity QuotesThe Wendy Williams ShowViral VideosJosh DuhamelFergie
Viral Videos
This Stylist's Impossibly Intricate Hair Masterpieces Will Blow Your Mind
by Emily Orofino
Kendall Jenner's Outfits in Fergie's "Enchante" Video
Celebrity Style
Kendall Jenner's Outfits in Fergie's New Video Will Light Up Any Fashion Girl's Day
by Sarah Wasilak
Dia de los Muertos Film School Shorts Video
Viral Videos
This Animated Short Film About Día de los Muertos Will Bring You to Tears
by Macy Daniela Martin
Who Has Fergie Dated?
Fergie
Fergie Dated These 2 Famous Men Before She Settled Down With Josh Duhamel
by Monica Sisavat
Fergie Talking About Justin Timberlake on WWHL Video
Nostalgia
Fergie Says Her Romance With Justin Timberlake "Wasn't All That Serious"
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds