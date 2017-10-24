Game of Thrones's The Mountain Wears Extremely Short Shorts While Living the Beach Life

 Skip Nav
A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on

Game of Thrones is currently filming its eighth and final season, but some characters that aren't constantly fighting for the throne, like Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane, don't need to be there every day. Icelandic actor Hafpór Júlíus "Thor" Björnsson showed off his recent vacation when he posted a photo of himself at the beach on Instagram on Monday. "Enjoying the beach life!" he wrote. While we love seeing the incredibly large actor do basically anything, especially play with his tiny puppy, this photo makes us particularly happy. Why, you ask? Well, his short-shorts. His insane muscles and massive frame make him look like a giant on the beach, and we love it so much. If only a few other cast members tagged along for a group vacay . . .

