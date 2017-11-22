 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Gaten Matarazzo Actually Falls Out of His Chair Over Joe Keery's Most Searched Questions
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Celebrity Kids
Breaking Down the Branches of Diana Ross's Fabulous Family Tree
Award Season
70+ Pictures That Put You Front Row at the AMAs

Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery Answer Internet Questions

Gaten Matarazzo Actually Falls Out of His Chair Over Joe Keery's Most Searched Questions

The only thing cuter than Steve and Dustin's friendship on Stranger Things is the friendship between the actors who play them, Joe Keery and Gaten Matarazzo. The young stars recently put their fun bromance on full display when they sat down with Wired to answer the web's most searched questions about themselves and the show. Aside from giving us some insight on the fictional town of Hawkins, Gaten couldn't control his laughter when they uncovered what people are searching about Joe. Watch the hilarious video above.

Join the conversation
Joe KeeryGaten MatarazzoStranger ThingsCelebrity FriendshipsCelebrity InterviewsHumor
Humor
44 White Elephant Gifts Your Friends Will Actually Love
by Macy Cate Williams
Is Father Gabriel Becoming a Walker on The Walking Dead?
Celebrity Interviews
The Walking Dead: What's Really Going on With Father Gabriel?
by Scott Porch
Jennifer Garner's Quotes on Dating After Ben Affleck Split
Celebrity Interviews
Jennifer Garner Admits She Isn't Ready to Date After Her Split From Ben Affleck
by Kelsey Garcia
Is It Bad to Repeat the Same Workout Routine?
Jillian Michaels
Is There 1 Exercise You Should Do Every Day? Jillian Michaels Weighs In
by Anna Monette Roberts
Personal Bottomless Mimosa Glass
Humor
This Personal Bottomless Mimosa Glass Is For All the Brunch Pros Out There
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds