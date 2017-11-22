Gaten Matarazzo Actually Falls Out of His Chair Over Joe Keery's Most Searched Questions

The only thing cuter than Steve and Dustin's friendship on Stranger Things is the friendship between the actors who play them, Joe Keery and Gaten Matarazzo. The young stars recently put their fun bromance on full display when they sat down with Wired to answer the web's most searched questions about themselves and the show. Aside from giving us some insight on the fictional town of Hawkins, Gaten couldn't control his laughter when they uncovered what people are searching about Joe. Watch the hilarious video above.