Stranger Things' Joe Keery and Gaten Matarazzo Have the Cutest Food-Related Bromance

We've already established that Steve and Dustin are the Stranger Things duo we deserve, but their offscreen bromance is — dare we say it — even cuter. Joe Keery, who stars as Steve Harrington on the hit Netflix series, often shares behind-the-scenes photos of his misadventures with Gaten Matarazzo on their way to their favorite restaurants. "Couldn't get a table at @CrackerBarrel had to #settle 4 #cereal don't worry, we're ok we can #rebound #anyonehavemilk?" Joe recently tweeted to the amusement of #TeamDustinandSteve fans. Joe also shared photos of their struggle to make their reservations to IHOP and Outback. Honestly, we can't get enough of these two! Scroll through to see some of their adorable friendship moments ahead.



