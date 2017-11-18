 Skip Nav
20 Gifts For the Adele-Lover in Your Life

We all have that one friend who's obsessed with Adele (can you blame them?), so we've gathered the perfect gifts to bring joy to their life this holiday season. From official 25 merchandise to some of the singer's favorite things — her signature perfume and the one beauty product she swears by — you might just end up purchasing one of these items for yourself. You can thank us later.

"Hello" Key Ring
$15
from shop.adele.com
Buy Now
Adele Makeup Mirror
$25
from shop.adele.com
Buy Now
Eyes iPhone Case
$30
from shop.adele.com
Buy Now
Adele Prayer Candle
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Weleda
Skin Food Skin Cream - 2.5 oz
$11.59
from Target
Buy Now See more Weleda Bath & Body
Adele Sketch T-Shirt
$35
from shop.adele.com
Buy Now
Adele 25 Pencil Set
$20
from shop.adele.com
Buy Now
"Hello, It's Me" Sweatshirt
$34
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Rolling in the Deep" Throw Pillow
$35
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
"Hello From the Other Side" Door Mat
$49
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Hello From the Other Side" Marrow Mug
$20
from shop.adele.com
Buy Now
"Hello" Travel Mug
$25
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Dior Hypnotic Poison
$60
from dior.com
Buy Now
Funny Adele Card
$5
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Adele Floral Art Print
$11
from etsy.com
Buy Now
MAC Liquid Eyeliner
$21
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
25 LP
$30
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Adele Clock
$34
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For MenGifts For WomenAdeleGift GuideHoliday
