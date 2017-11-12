 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
18 "Perfect" Gifts For Ed Sheeran Fans

Calling all Ed Sheeran fans: we have a real treat — or technically, a gift — for you! With Christmas just around the corner (yes, it's true, just let it happen), it's time to treat yourself and your loved ones to all the Ed gear your heart could ever desire.

The "Shape of You" singer might not be your real-life best friend like he is Taylor Swift's (it's sad, we know), but that doesn't mean your love for the singer isn't worth celebrating. In fact, we've found a lot of amazing gifts that are perfect for the Ed-lover in your life.

Maybe you're the one who knows every word to the redhead's latest album, or perhaps your best friend is his ultimate fan. No matter who in your life is obsessed with the "Supermarket Flowers" singer, we've got you covered with so many fun, witty, and beautiful Ed-inspired gifts. What are you waiting for? Get shopping!

Related
10 Stellar Songs Ed Sheeran Wrote For Another Artist
Ed Sheeran Mug
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Divide album
$17
from target.com
Buy Now
"Have an Ed-Cellent Birthday" Card
$3
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"I'm in Love With the Shape of You" Fries T-Shirt
$19
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Ed Sheeran: A Visual Journey
$12
from target.com
Buy Now
"Kiss Me Under the Light of a Thousand Stars" Bracelet
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Ed Sheeran Charm Necklace
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"My Brain Is 80 Percent Ed Sheeran Lyrics" T-Shirt
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Ed Sheeran Quote Pencils
$5
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Ed/Hoax Limited Edition Collaboration Skateboard
$150
from usstore.edsheeran.com
Buy Now
Ed Sheeran Motivational Quote Sticker
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Divide Tie-Dye T-Shirt
$35
from usstore.edsheeran.com
Buy Now
"Galway Girl" Mug
$11
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"I'm in Love With Your Body" Card
$4
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Perfect" Song Lyrics Print
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"I'm in Love With the Shape of You" Pillowcase
$30
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Orange Paw Print Allsort Earrings
$13
from edsheeranjewellery.com
Buy Now
Ed Sheeran Rolling Stone Poster
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Ed Sheeran Mug
Divide Album
"Have an Ed-Cellent Birthday" Card
"I’m in Love With the Shape of You" Fries Tee
Ed Sheeran: A Visual Journey
"Kiss Me Under the Light of a Thousand Stars" Bracelet
Ed Sheeran Charm Necklace
"My Brain Is 80 Percent Ed Sheeran Lyrics" Tee
Ed Sheeran Quote Pencils
Ed/Hoax Limited Edition Collaboration Skateboard
Ed Sheeran Motivational Quote Sticker
Divide Tie-Dye T-Shirt
"Galway Girl" Mug
"I'm in Love With Your Body" Card
“Perfect” Song Lyrics Print
"I’m in Love With the Shape of You" Pillowcase
Orange Paw Print Allsort Earrings
Ed Sheeran Rolling Stone Poster
Start Slideshow
Celebrity Gift GuideEd SheeranGift GuideHoliday
Shop Story
Read Story
Ed Sheeran Mug
from amazon.com
$20
Divide album
from target.com
$17
"Have an Ed-Cellent Birthday" Card
from etsy.com
$3
"I'm in Love With the Shape of You" Fries T-Shirt
from etsy.com
$19
Ed Sheeran: A Visual Journey
from target.com
$12
"Kiss Me Under the Light of a Thousand Stars" Bracelet
from etsy.com
$20
Ed Sheeran Charm Necklace
from etsy.com
$15
"My Brain Is 80 Percent Ed Sheeran Lyrics" T-Shirt
from etsy.com
$20
Ed Sheeran Quote Pencils
from etsy.com
$5
Ed/Hoax Limited Edition Collaboration Skateboard
from usstore.edsheeran.com
$150
Ed Sheeran Motivational Quote Sticker
from amazon.com
$8
Divide Tie-Dye T-Shirt
from usstore.edsheeran.com
$35
"Galway Girl" Mug
from etsy.com
$11
"I'm in Love With Your Body" Card
from etsy.com
$4
"Perfect" Song Lyrics Print
from etsy.com
$10
"I'm in Love With the Shape of You" Pillowcase
from etsy.com
$30
Orange Paw Print Allsort Earrings
from edsheeranjewellery.com
$13
Ed Sheeran Rolling Stone Poster
from amazon.com
$10
Shop More
Gucci Tech Accessories SHOP MORE
Gucci
GG Marmont iPhone 7 Plus case
from Gucci
$380
Gucci
GG Supreme canvas iPhone 7 Plus case
from Gucci
$360
Gucci
GG Supreme canvas iPhone 7 case
from Gucci
$350
Gucci
iPhone 7 case with tiger
from Gucci
$295
Gucci
GG Marmont iPhone 7 case
from Gucci
$370
Benefit Cosmetics Makeup SHOP MORE
Benefit Cosmetics
Hoola Matte Bronzing Powder
from Nordstrom
$15
Benefit Cosmetics
they're real! lengthening mascara
from Macy's
$24
Benefit Cosmetics
watt's up!" cream-to-powder highlighter
from Macy's
$30
Benefit Cosmetics
Watt's Up! Cream-to-Powder Highlighter
from Sephora
$30
Benefit Cosmetics
Hoola
from Ulta
$29$21.75
Everlane Puffers SHOP MORE
Everlane
The Long Puffer Jacket
from Everlane
$168
Everlane
The Lightweight Puffer Jacket
from Everlane
$88
Everlane
The Short Puffer Jacket
from Everlane
$125
Everlane
The Lightweight Puffer Jacket
from Everlane
$88
Everlane
The Short Puffer Jacket
from Everlane
$125
Benefit Cosmetics Makeup AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
40+ Beauty Gifts That Prove Everything Looks Better in Rose Gold
by Kelsey Garcia
Gift Guide
Your Friend Will Cry Sparkling Tears of Joy Over These 16 Highlighter Gifts
by Sarah Siegel
Beauty Trends
7 Highlighters Under $25 That Look Absolutely Incredible on Medium-Toned Skin
by Zareen Siddiqui
Makeup
If You Can't Get the KKW Contour Sticks, Shop These 10 Options Instead
by Macy Cate Williams
Gucci Tech Accessories AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
currentlycaro
gokmen.aykan
beyondcasualb
urban.blonde
Benefit Cosmetics Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
imperfectlysarah
oliviarink
lonestarfrenchy
tanyafosterblog
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds