Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Wear Wedding Bands While Returning to the Place They First Met
It's Almost Freaky How Much We Love Vanessa Hudgens's Freak Show Halloween Costume
This Video of Steph Curry's Jigsaw Costume Would Be Really Scary If It Wasn't So Damn Funny
9 Well-Known Commoners Who Married Royals

Although royals often marry other royals, some princes and princesses have found love with commoners. There's Prince William and Kate Middleton, of course, who famously met in school. And more recently, Sweden's Prince Carl Philip tied the knot with Sofia Hellqvist, a former model and reality-TV star. Over the years, royals have fallen for all sorts of people, including a journalist, a Hollywood actress, an Olympic athlete, and a gym owner. With a look at royal couples past and present, see some of the well-known commoners who became royalty through marriage.

Grace Kelly
Queen Letizia of Spain
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge
Princess Charlene of Monaco
Princess Tatiana of Greece and Denmark
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands
Sofia Hellqvist
Prince Daniel of Sweden
Queen Rania of Jordan
