 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga
Look Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame
The Royals
The Line of Succession to the British Throne Has More People Than You May Have Thought
Celebrity Couples
These Celebrity Weddings Were Basically Made For Halloween
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades

The name Daniel Day-Lewis probably brings to mind several things: golden Oscar statuettes, intense method acting, and a relatively private personal life. Daniel, who sadly announced his retirement from acting earlier this year, may not necessarily be the most traditional celebrity crush, but we can guarantee that (whether you've realized it or not) you've been nursing a sweet spot for the multi-Oscar-winner for his whole career. His handsome face, quirky style, and crinkle-eyed smile are the stuff dreams are made of, even when he's playing roles that aren't exactly dreamy (Gangs of New York, anyone?).

If anybody ever questions your love of Daniel Day-Lewis, just send them this article. After checking out these 38 photos of the distinguished actor, naysayers will understand.

38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
38 Photos That Confirm Why You've Been Crushing on Daniel Day-Lewis For Decades
7
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Eye CandyDaniel Day-Lewis
Jon Hamm
by Brinton Parker
Sexy Peter Hermann Pictures
Peter Hermann
Peter Hermann Is So Incredibly Sexy and We Need to Discuss It Right Now
by Kelsie Gibson
Sam Heughan With Short Hair Pictures
Sam Heughan
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Cell Phone Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
You're Going to Tear Your Hair Out Trying to Find a Cell Phone in This Optical Illusion
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mark Zuckerberg's Yom Kippur Forgiveness Post 2017
2016 Election
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds