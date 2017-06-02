 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Way Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood Met Will Reignite Your Hope For a Future With Leo
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Work Up a Sweat on Their Honeymoon in Australia
Jason Momoa
The Story Behind Jason Momoa's Sexy Eyebrow Scar Is Actually Really Scary
The Royals
13 Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life

How Did Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Meet?

The Way Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood Met Will Reignite Your Hope For a Future With Leo

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have been living in marital bliss since 2010. The duo, who are parents to 2-year-old son Isaiah, have shared so many cute moments together over the years. While it's hard to imagine things getting any sweeter than Carrie surprising Mike's NHL team by singing the national anthem at his game or him supporting her at award shows, it turns out that the start of their love story is probably their best moment of all. During a 2016 appearance on The Tyler Oakley Show, the "Church Bells" singer was asked if she's ever made out with a fan, including her husband. "No, he is!" she said. "I met him at a meet and greet."

Related
Carrie Underwood's Piercing Scream at Mike Fisher's Hockey Game Is Painful and Impressive

She further explained how it all went down on a 2012 episode of Behind the Music. After agreeing to be set up with the hockey pro by her bassist Mike Childers in 2008, Carrie had him come backstage to meet her in order to take some of the pressure off a typical blind date setting. She was immediately taken with the handsome athlete and quickly texted Childers three words that sealed the deal: "Hot, hot, hot." We would have to agree, Carrie.

Image Source: Getty / John Shearer
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsMike FisherCelebrity CouplesCarrie Underwood
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Latina
by Natalie Rivera
Nontraditional Celebrity Engagement Rings
Celebrity Weddings
22 Stunning Nontraditional Celebrity Engagement Rings
by Marina Liao
Pretzel Fairy Wands Recipe
Get the Dish
Pretzel Fairy Wands Taste as Magical as They Look
by Brandi Milloy
How Did Grace Kelly Meet Prince Rainier?
Grace Kelly
by Quinn Keaney
What Is Meghan Markle's Real Name?
Meghan Markle
So, Meghan Markle's Real Name Isn't Meghan
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds