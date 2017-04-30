It Was Love at First Sight For Gisele, Even Though Tom Was Already Taken

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in February, but their love story actually begun three years before their 2009 nuptials. The couple, who has three adorable kids between them (Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian), started dating while Tom was still in a relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. "I knew right [a]way — the first time I saw him," Gisele told Vanity Fair in 2009. "We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, that is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I've ever seen! We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn't want to leave. You know that feeling of, like, you can't get enough? From the first day we met, we've never spent one day without speaking to each other."

Gisele also confessed that she "wasn't looking for a relationship" at the time. "I'd always been in serious relationships, but you learn a lot about yourself when you're by yourself, and I was enjoying that process. But you don't choose." While both of Tom's relationships overlapped just a tiny bit, Tom ended up breaking things up with Bridget, who later announced she was pregnant with Tom's child and gave birth to son Jack in August 2007. "It was definitely a surprise for both of us," Gisele recalled. "In the beginning you're living this romantic fantasy; you're thinking, this can't be true, it's so good! And then, whoops — wake-up call! We were dating two and a half months when he found out, and it was a very challenging situation. Obviously, in the beginning, it's not the ideal thing." Fast-forward to present day, and Gisele has fully embraced being a stepmom to Jack and seems to have an amicable relationship with Bridget.