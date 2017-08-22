 Skip Nav
Nostalgia
16 Facts About Notorious B.I.G.'s Murder That Only Get More Haunting With Time
Jennifer Connelly
Can You Handle Jennifer Connelly's Hottest Photos?
The Royals
11 Times Princess Diana Showed William and Harry the Ropes on a Royal Tour

Ian Somerhalder's Note to Nikki Reed August 2017

Ian Somerhalder Breaks His Vow of Silence to Gush About New Mom Nikki Reed

It looks like Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed aren't adhering to that postbirth "month of silence" rule after all. On Monday, The Vampire Diaries actor broke the couple's vow to stay away from their phones for 30 days after welcoming daughter Bodhi Soleil to pen a heartfelt note to his wife on Instagram.

"Just a quick note to you my beautiful wife," he wrote alongside photos from her stunning September cover of Fit Pregnancy. "You are briefly napping on the other side of the room after being an amazing mom all night so you'll read this when you wake . . . seeing these images reminds me of those amazing nine months that you sacrificed your whole being to grow our little one. The kindness, the beauty and organic nature of these photos makes me so very proud. You brought such fun and such power into our lives being pregnant but you literally brought the word sexy into pregnancy, we all see it. Thank you for being my partner in this life and thank you for inspiring not just me but all others who read, hear or see what your soul gives us." It seems pretty fitting that Ian confirmed the arrival of their baby girl on the day of the eclipse, seeing that Nikki was a huge star in the Twilight franchise.

Image Source: Getty / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin
Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity KidsCelebrity CouplesNikki ReedIan Somerhalder
Join The Conversation
Sofia Vergara
A Look Back at Sofia Vergara's Dating History
by Celia Fernandez
Celebrity Couples at the MTV VMAs
Nostalgia
A Sweet, Somewhat Hilarious History of Celebrity Couples at the MTV VMAs
by Brittney Stephens
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Anniversary Messages 2017
Celebrity Couples
Aww! Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Shower Each Other With Love on Their Anniversary
by Monica Sisavat
Emma Roberts and Evan Peters' Relationship Timeline
Celebrity Couples
The Complete Timeline of Emma Roberts and Evan Peters' Turbulent Romance
by Caitlin Hacker
Cutest Pictures of Malia and Sasha Obama
Celebrity Kids
15 Moments Between Malia and Sasha Obama That Will Make You Want to Hug Your Own Sister
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds