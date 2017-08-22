Ian Somerhalder Breaks His Vow of Silence to Gush About New Mom Nikki Reed

It looks like Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed aren't adhering to that postbirth "month of silence" rule after all. On Monday, The Vampire Diaries actor broke the couple's vow to stay away from their phones for 30 days after welcoming daughter Bodhi Soleil to pen a heartfelt note to his wife on Instagram.

"Just a quick note to you my beautiful wife," he wrote alongside photos from her stunning September cover of Fit Pregnancy. "You are briefly napping on the other side of the room after being an amazing mom all night so you'll read this when you wake . . . seeing these images reminds me of those amazing nine months that you sacrificed your whole being to grow our little one. The kindness, the beauty and organic nature of these photos makes me so very proud. You brought such fun and such power into our lives being pregnant but you literally brought the word sexy into pregnancy, we all see it. Thank you for being my partner in this life and thank you for inspiring not just me but all others who read, hear or see what your soul gives us." It seems pretty fitting that Ian confirmed the arrival of their baby girl on the day of the eclipse, seeing that Nikki was a huge star in the Twilight franchise.