 Skip Nav
Award Season
58 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Donald Glover
Get the (Few) Details on Donald Glover's Under-the-Radar Relationship
The Royals
10 Times Princess Diana Was the Most Badass Member of the British Royal Family

Jake Gyllenhaal and Boston Bombing Survivor Interview

When It Comes to Taylor Swift's Pop Career, Jake Gyllenhaal Knows It "All Too Well"

Jake Gyllenhaal certainly knows how to "shake off" a question he doesn't want to answer. While promoting his latest movie, Stronger, which tells the true story of a man who lost his legs in the Boston Marathon bombing, the actor had a chat with Jeff Bauman, the man his character is based on, and it was absolutely hilarious. Not only does Jeff completely roast Jake about his acting ability — turns out he really wanted Ryan Reynolds to play him instead — but he even goes for the low blow by bringing up his famous ex Taylor Swift. "If you lost your legs in real life, do you think Taylor Swift would write a song about it?" Jeff quipped. Of course, Jake had the perfect response. His sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, may be out of the loop with Taylor's career, but it seems like Jake knows it "all too well."

Join the conversation
Celebrity InterviewsTaylor SwiftHumorJake Gyllenhaal
Join The Conversation
It Movie
10 People Who Feel Lied to Because Pennywise From It Is Super Sexy in Real Life
by Caitlin Hacker
Petflair Swimsuit Kickstarter
Humor
by Hedy Phillips
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis Hondros Premiere 2017
Celebrity Families
Jake Gyllenhaal Has a Famous Godmother You Probably Didn't Know About
by Monica Sisavat
Taylor Swift "Look What You Made Me Do" Dance Videos
Taylor Swift
Every Single "Look What You Made Me Do" Dance Video to Get You Up on Your Feet
by Kelsie Gibson
Who Does Jake Gyllenhaal Play in the Stronger Movie?
Jake Gyllenhaal
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds