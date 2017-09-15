Jake Gyllenhaal and Boston Bombing Survivor Jeff Bauman Look Strong and Sexy on the Red Carpet

Jake Gyllenhaal is already getting a bit of award show buzz for his emotional performance in Stronger, which tells the true story of Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, but the movie appears to have already given Jake something much more valuable than a statue: it's given him friendship. The actor attended the New York City premiere of the film on Thursday night with Jeff, who lost both of his legs when the bomb went off at the finish line of the race in 2013. Both Jake and Jeff have talked about the close bond they formed while filming the movie, and they showed that off while laughing together on the red carpet. They were also joined by Jake's costar Tatiana Maslany, who plays Jeff's girlfriend, Erin Hurley, in the film. See all the sweet photos before the movie hits theaters on Sept. 22.