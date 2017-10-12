 Skip Nav
Celebrity News
How Jennifer Lawrence and More Stars Are Speaking Out Against Harvey Weinstein
Halloween
13 Halloween Costumes Inspired by the Hottest Pop Culture Moments of 2017
Celebrity PDA
6 George and Amal Clooney Moments That Made 2017 a Little More Bearable

James Van Der Beek Talks About Being Sexually Assaulted

James Van Der Beek Reveals He Was Sexually Assaulted When He Was Younger

Following the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, many celebrities are bravely coming forward about their own experiences, including James Van Der Beek. In a series of tweets on Thursday, the actor opened up about being groped by male executives when he was younger.

His statement comes just a day after fellow actor Terry Crews decided to speak out about his own personal experience with sexual assault in the hopes that his story would "deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless."

Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris
Join the conversation
Harry WeinsteinCelebrity QuotesCelebrity TweetsCelebrity TwitterJames Van Der Beek
James van der Beek
17 Pictures That Prove Your '90s Crush on James Van Der Beek Is Still Valid
by Terry Carter
Michelle Williams and James Van Der Beek Reunion 2016
Nostalgia
Michelle Williams and James Van Der Beek Have a Dawson's Creek Reunion 13 Years in the Making
by Quinn Keaney
James Van Der Beek This Morning Interview Video
James van der Beek
James Van Der Beek Gets Visibly Annoyed During Awkward Morning Show Interview
by Caitlin Hacker
James Van Der Beek and Family at Safe Kids Day 2017
James van der Beek
James Van Der Beek Hits the Red Carpet With 3 of His Leading Ladies
by Caitlin Hacker
James Van Der Beek's Photo of His Daughter Emilia March 2017
James van der Beek
James Van Der Beek Shares the First Photo of His Adorable 1-Year-Old
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds