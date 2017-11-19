Jamie Foxx Is the Proudest Dad on the AMAs Red Carpet

Jamie Foxx brought his daughter, 23-year-old model Corinne, as his date to the American Music Awards on Sunday night. The proud father of two posed for photos with Corinne on the red carpet, even stepping back to allow her to show off her burgundy jumpsuit. While it would have been nice to see Jamie walking the red carpet with girlfriend Katie Holmes (the couple confirmed their four-year romance in September), we can't help but swoon over these adorable photos of Jamie and Corinne.



