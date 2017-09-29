 Skip Nav
Even Jamie Foxx Can't Keep It Together During Jay Pharoah's Kanye Impression

Jamie Foxx and Jay Pharoah are masters at celebrity impressions, so that's exactly the skills they showed off when they stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. The hilarious actors played a fun game with the host to raise money for hurricane relief. While Jay brought back some of his old Saturday Night Live impersonations like Barack Obama, Jamie showed off his comedic chops with a spot-on impression of Oprah Winfrey. Of course, the best part is at the end when they both impersonate Kanye West at a used car dealership. If you're drinking something, put it down, because you will no doubt do a spit take over this video.

