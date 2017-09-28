Jane Fonda Reveals Why She Shut Down Megyn Kelly's Plastic Surgery Question

Jane Fonda made headlines on Wednesday when she epically shut down Megyn Kelly during their Today show interview. After Megyn asked Jane about the plastic surgery she's admitted to having had done in the past, the actress got visibly annoyed before saying, "We really want to talk about that now?" Just one day after the interview, Jane explained why she decided to end that conversation before it began. "Given the fact that we don't have a lot of time and Bob is right here, it's a weird thing to bring up — whether I've had plastic surgery or not," she told ET Canada. "I have, and I've talked about it. Seemed like the wrong time and place to ask that question."

Jane's Our Souls at Night costar, Robert Redford, who was with her for their Today interview, also supported her decision to reject the question. "I think Jane didn't want to go there," he told ET Canada. "I think she didn't want to have the show turn into about her, her surgery, or her look. It was about the quality of the performance."