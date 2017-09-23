 Skip Nav
We'd Ride Any Rollercoaster If Jason Momoa and the Aquaman Cast Joined Us

For wimps, there are very few reasons to ever justify getting on a roller coaster, but we feel confident in saying riding next to Jason Momoa would be one. The burly Aquaman star posted several videos preparing to ride a coaster with his new co-star, handsome Black Manta actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, at Australia's Movie World theme park. Let's just say their childlike excitement for the thrill ride is downright adorable. In the first video, it's clear that Jason is the more adrenaline-seeking of the two, but he helps pump Yahya up for the ride . . . and after their first run, the Aquaman actors were both hooked.

Jason also posted a hilarious photo of his other co-star, Patrick Wilson, riding the coaster with a friend. The look on Patrick's face says it all — the ride is terrifying, even for superheroes (and villains). But we'd be willing to brave it if we could ride next to this handsome assortment of actors; wouldn't you? Check out these videos of the entire experience!

