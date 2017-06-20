 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Jay Z Is Now JAY-Z, Not to Be Confused With JAY Z
Celebrity Kids
The Wait Is Over and the World Is Brighter: Beyoncé Has Given Birth to Twins!
The Royals
Is It Just Us, or Does Prince William Look Kind of Sexy in a Top Hat?
Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill Lets His Biceps Breathe Before Hitting the Gym in LA

Jay Z Changes Name June 2017

Jay Z Is Now JAY-Z, Not to Be Confused With JAY Z

Back in 2013, Jay Z dropped the hyphen from his name in a move that shocked and saddened punctuation enthusiasts everywhere. In a long tradition of rapper names changes like Biggie Smalls to Notorious B.I.G., Puff Daddy to P. Diddy, and Snoop Dogg to Snoop Lion, Jay Z has decided to switch things up and put it back. He's also doing uppercase letters again for some extra pizzazz.

You can now refer to the Watch the Throne artist as JAY-Z, which is best said loudly and with a short pause before the "Z." What a big week for JAY; he gained two new babies and one old hyphen.

Image Source: Getty / Harry How
Join the conversation
Jay Z
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Kids
These Pictures of Jay Z in Dad Mode Will Make You Feel Anything but Blue
by Kelsie Gibson
Barbie Adds 15 New Diverse Ken Dolls to Fashionistas Line
Little Kids
by Kelsey Garcia
Beyonce Gives Birth to Twins 2017
Celebrity Kids
by Brittney Stephens
Toddler Using Dog to Open Fridge Video
Humor
by Alessia Santoro
Old Tweets From Republicans on Health Care
Opinion
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds