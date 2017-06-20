Jay Z Is Now JAY-Z, Not to Be Confused With JAY Z

Back in 2013, Jay Z dropped the hyphen from his name in a move that shocked and saddened punctuation enthusiasts everywhere. In a long tradition of rapper names changes like Biggie Smalls to Notorious B.I.G., Puff Daddy to P. Diddy, and Snoop Dogg to Snoop Lion, Jay Z has decided to switch things up and put it back. He's also doing uppercase letters again for some extra pizzazz.

You can now refer to the Watch the Throne artist as JAY-Z, which is best said loudly and with a short pause before the "Z." What a big week for JAY; he gained two new babies and one old hyphen.