Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus Out in NYC Oct. 2017

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus's NYC Outing Makes Us Feel Anything but Dead Inside

Can you even imagine just walking down the street in New York City, minding your own business, and randomly spotting Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus nearby? Well, we have a feeling that such a moment would cause us to become the walking dead, because we wouldn't know what to do. The Walking Dead costars, who have formed quite the bromance over the years, took a casual stroll around the Big Apple together over the weekend. In addition to Jeffrey looking all kinds of sexy in those ripped jeans, Norman also did us a solid and showed off his muscles in a dark gray t-shirt. Whether they're taking photos of each other on balconies in Spain or just on a quick walk, we love it every time they step out together.

