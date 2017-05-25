Jennifer Garner Has Perfected the Art of Drinking Coffee While Wearing a Clown Nose

Jennifer Garner is in the Red Nose Day spirit. Ahead of the annual event airing in the US on Thursday, the actress was spotted getting in on the fun by wearing a red rubber nose while running errands in LA with her mom, Patricia, and son Samuel; the trio smiled as they walked down the street in matching red noses, and Jennifer made sure not to let it interfere with taking sips of her coffee. The actress seems to be in good spirits since officially filing for divorce from estranged husband Ben Affleck. Though Ben has reportedly moved out of the house he shared with Jen and their three kids, they spent Easter weekend together as a family and are committed to staying civil while coparenting their son, Samuel, and daughters, Violet and Seraphina.



