The Reason Jennifer Lawrence Poured Beer All Over a Guy in a Bar Is Amazing

Jennifer Lawrence has been pure class and beauty during her whirlwind press tour for Mother! this month, but her true and raunchy self (which we like better, tbh) came out when she stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday. The actress, who made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Darren Aronofsky this week, told Seth an epic story about a crazy bar fight she got into during a night out in Budapest, Hungary. After a guy approached her and asked for a selfie, Jen, who has been vocal about her refusal to take pictures with fans, said no. Long story short: he got angry and she got even. Hear the whole story at the 3:30 mark above.