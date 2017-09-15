 Skip Nav
Tom Hardy
16 Pictures of Tom Hardy Smouldering in Black and White
Celebrity Couples
This Picture of Beyoncé and JAY-Z Isn't Even the Best Part of Rihanna's Diamond Ball
Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal and Boston Bombing Survivor Jeff Bauman Look Strong and Sexy on the Red Carpet

Jennifer Lawrence on Seth Meyers September 2017

The Reason Jennifer Lawrence Poured Beer All Over a Guy in a Bar Is Amazing

Jennifer Lawrence has been pure class and beauty during her whirlwind press tour for Mother! this month, but her true and raunchy self (which we like better, tbh) came out when she stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday. The actress, who made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Darren Aronofsky this week, told Seth an epic story about a crazy bar fight she got into during a night out in Budapest, Hungary. After a guy approached her and asked for a selfie, Jen, who has been vocal about her refusal to take pictures with fans, said no. Long story short: he got angry and she got even. Hear the whole story at the 3:30 mark above.

Join the conversation
Late Night HighlightsLate Night With Seth MeyersJennifer LawrenceSeth Meyers
Join The Conversation
Jennifer Lawrence
by Ryan Roschke
Jennifer Lawrence Flower Updo
Jennifer Lawrence
by Kristina Rodulfo
Seth Meyers and Leslie Jones Game of Jones Video 2017
Seth Meyers
Leslie Jones Freaks the F*ck Out After a Game of Thrones Cast Member Surprises Her
by Quinn Keaney
Seth Meyers Segment on James Comey Hearing Statement
James Comey
The Trump-Comey Meeting Sounds Like a Lifetime Original Movie
by Kelsey Garcia
Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Mother NYC Premiere
Jennifer Lawrence
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds