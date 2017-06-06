 Skip Nav
Jerry Seinfeld Rejecting Kesha For a Hug Is So Cringeworthy, We Could Barely Watch
Bellissimo! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Enjoy a Fun, Kid-Free Italian Getaway
Selena Gomez Does Date Night With The Weeknd After Praising Ex Justin Bieber
Well, It's Official: Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Can Now Pass For Sisters

It's been 19 years since the last episode of Seinfeld aired, but it looks like Jerry Seinfeld still takes creator Larry David's "no hugging, no learning" policy seriously. On Monday night, the comedian attended The David Lynch Foundation's National Night of Laughter and Song event in Washington DC and had an awkward encounter with Kesha. Jerry was in the middle of an interview with 94.7 Fresh FM when Kesha ran up to him and asked him for a hug. "I'm Kesha! I love you so much. Can I give you a hug?" she asked. Jerry looked a bit taken aback and responded, "No thanks," to which Kesha begged, "Please?" Still, Jerry didn't budge. It's pretty clear from the clip that Jerry meant no ill intent; he simply just didn't know who Kesha was.

Larry famously insisted on a strict "no hugging, no learning" rule on the set of Seinfeld because he reportedly didn't want episodes to have a moral ending, nor did he want them to teach the viewers any lessons. His goal was to depict life as accurately and humorously as possible.

KeshaJerry Seinfeld
