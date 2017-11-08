Jessie James Decker Is Working Her Baby Bump From Every Angle at the CMAs

Jessie James Decker arrived in style for the CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night. The "Another Dumb Love Song" singer hit the red carpet in a formfitting red gown that hugged every curve — including her growing baby bump. Jessie and her husband, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Eric Decker, are currently expecting their third child, a baby boy. The couple shared the exciting news via Instagram earlier this month, and we can't wait to see photos of the little one when he joins Vivian, 3, and Eric II, 2, next year. Keep reading to see Jessie James at the CMAs!