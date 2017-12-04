 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Jimmy Kimmel's Son Billy Had a "Successful" Second Heart Surgery
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Barack Obama
Is Anyone Having More Fun Than Barack Obama This Year? Not Likely
Shirtless
These 2017 Sexy Shirtless Pictures Will Have You Chugging Water Like You're in the Sahara

Jimmy Kimmel's Son's Surgery December 2017

Jimmy Kimmel's Son Billy Had a "Successful" Second Heart Surgery

A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on

Jimmy Kimmel's 7-month-old son, Billy, has "had a scheduled and successful" second heart surgery. According to a statement from ABC, the surgery on Dec. 4 went well. It was initially postponed in October "due to the common cold." The Jimmy Kimmel Live host is spending time at home this week while celebrities like Chris Pratt and Melissa McCarthy step in to host the show.

Related
Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About His Son's Health and Why He "Had to Say Something"

Jimmy and his wife, Molly McNearney, welcomed their baby boy in April, and just three days later he was rushed in for emergency surgery. First opening up about his son's serious heart condition in May, Jimmy fought back tears while sharing his "terrifying" experience, and when Billy turned 6 months old, the late-night host shared that "he is happy and healthy." Billy will likely have one more open-heart surgery.

Join the conversation
Celebrity FamiliesCelebrity KidsJimmy Kimmel
Late Night Highlights
Matt Damon Crashes Chris Hemsworth's Interview to Piss Off Jimmy Kimmel
by Caitlin Gallagher
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip Family Pictures
The Royals
Get Ready to "Ooh" and "Ahh" Over Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip's Family Photos
by Monica Sisavat
Jimmy Kimmel Asks Americans Where North Korea Is on a Map
Politics
Here's What Happens When You Ask Americans to Locate North Korea on a Map
by Chelsea Hassler
Jimmy Kimmel Halloween Candy Prank 2014
Jimmy Kimmel
Relive Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween Prank Like It's the First Time
by Leah Rocketto
Jimmy Kimmel Segment on Donald and Melania Trump Handshake
Late Night Highlights
Let's Sit Back and Cringe at Donald and Melania Trump's Awkward Handshake, Shall We?
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds