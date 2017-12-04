Jimmy Kimmel's Son Billy Had a "Successful" Second Heart Surgery

A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on Sep 19, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

Jimmy Kimmel's 7-month-old son, Billy, has "had a scheduled and successful" second heart surgery. According to a statement from ABC, the surgery on Dec. 4 went well. It was initially postponed in October "due to the common cold." The Jimmy Kimmel Live host is spending time at home this week while celebrities like Chris Pratt and Melissa McCarthy step in to host the show.

Jimmy and his wife, Molly McNearney, welcomed their baby boy in April, and just three days later he was rushed in for emergency surgery. First opening up about his son's serious heart condition in May, Jimmy fought back tears while sharing his "terrifying" experience, and when Billy turned 6 months old, the late-night host shared that "he is happy and healthy." Billy will likely have one more open-heart surgery.