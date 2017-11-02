 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Mark Ruffalo
Let's Talk About Mark Ruffalo's Shirtless Throwback Photo For a Quick Sec
Celebrity Kids
Reese Witherspoon Grabs Lunch With Her Daughter Ava and Big Little Lies Costar Zoë Kravitz

Jimmy Kimmel Tells Daughter He Ate Her Halloween Candy 2017

Jimmy Kimmel's Daughter Stays Oddly Composed After Hearing All Her Halloween Candy Was Eaten

Jimmy Kimmel continued his annual tradition of asking parents to tell their little ones that they ate all their Halloween candy. Even though the host is taking a break from his late-night talk show, he still made sure to send in a video of him breaking the devastating news to his own daughter, 3-year-old Jane. On Wednesday, Jimmy's guest host Channing Tatum — who shared a heartbreaking clip of him pranking his daughter, Evie — played Jimmy's video for the audience, and let's just say that we're pretty impressed with how composed Jane stayed; literally, the first thing she did was grab a pack of Smarties and say, "I still have one, don't worry." How adorable is she? Watch the video above now.

Join the conversation
Late Night HighlightsJimmy Kimmel LiveViral VideosJimmy KimmelHalloween
Viral Videos
All the Times Selena Gomez Has Been a Victim of Ellen DeGeneres's Scares
by Alessandra Foresto
Jimmy Kimmel and Family at Charity Event September 2017
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel's Son Attends His "First Red Carpet" Less Than 5 Months After Heart Surgery
by Caitlin Hacker
People Are Upset About Jimmy Kimmel's Tribute to Hugh Hefner
Jimmy Kimmel
People Are Upset About Jimmy Kimmel's Tribute to Hugh Hefner
by Sen Ayané
The Worst Halloween Candy
Halloween
The Worst Halloween Candy in the World
by Erin Cullum
Jimmy Kimmel Segment on Donald and Melania Trump Handshake
Late Night Highlights
Let's Sit Back and Cringe at Donald and Melania Trump's Awkward Handshake, Shall We?
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds