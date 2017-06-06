Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Out in LA June 2017
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Goofballs at Heart, Drop Everything and Do Karate
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner make one adorably goofy match. The couple, who first sparked dating rumors last November, put their sweet bond on full display during their recent day date in LA on Monday. Accompanied by Joe's DNCE band member Cole Whittle, the pair had a little fun with the cameras as they showed off their best karate moves. While the bassist donned his traditional loud prints, Joe and Sophie matched in dark-wash jeans, black tees, and circular sunglasses. The couple have had no problem showing PDA in front of the cameras recently. Aside from cuddling up on the beach in Mexico, Sophie revealed a very important fact about her beau by writing "Joe gives me da good good" on her hand. Yep, we definitely can't get enough of their wacky love.