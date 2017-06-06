 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Goofballs at Heart, Drop Everything and Do Karate
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
The Royals
The Final, Chilling Moments Leading Up to Princess Diana's Tragic Death
The Royals
7 Causes That Were Near and Dear to Princess Diana's Heart
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 4  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Goofballs at Heart, Drop Everything and Do Karate

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner make one adorably goofy match. The couple, who first sparked dating rumors last November, put their sweet bond on full display during their recent day date in LA on Monday. Accompanied by Joe's DNCE band member Cole Whittle, the pair had a little fun with the cameras as they showed off their best karate moves. While the bassist donned his traditional loud prints, Joe and Sophie matched in dark-wash jeans, black tees, and circular sunglasses. The couple have had no problem showing PDA in front of the cameras recently. Aside from cuddling up on the beach in Mexico, Sophie revealed a very important fact about her beau by writing "Joe gives me da good good" on her hand. Yep, we definitely can't get enough of their wacky love.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Sophie TurnerCelebrity CouplesJoe Jonas
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
Laguna Beach and The Hills Stars With Kids
Nostalgia
Baby Boom! 14 Laguna Beach and The Hills Stars Who Have Kids or Are Expecting
by Monica Sisavat
Joe Jonas's Biggest Shopping Pet Peeve Might Be Yours, Too
Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas's Biggest Shopping Pet Peeve Might Be Yours, Too
by Marina Liao
Ashley Greene Responds to Joe Jonas Virginity Quotes
Celebrity Instagrams
Ashley Greene Posts a Cryptic Response to Joe Jonas's Virginity Comments
by Brittney Stephens
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd at Coachella 2017
Celebrity Couples
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez's Romance Heats Up at Coachella
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds