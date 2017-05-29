John Legend Reaches Out to Parents of Manchester Bombing Victim in a Touching Video

15-year-old Olivia Campbell was one of the 22 people killed in the Manchester bombing attack at an Ariana Grande concert on May 23, and now her parents are getting support from an unexpected place: John Legend. After the singer found out Olivia was one of his biggest fans, and even performed his hit "All of Me" at a talent show, he shared his condolences with Charlotte Campbell and Paul Hodgson, her mother and stepfather, during their Monday appearance on Good Morning Britain. "I was so moved by your daughter's performance of the song, and I want to send you as much love as I can send you from far away, and as much sympathy and condolences I can send you," he said. "I know it won't make up for the loss that you're feeling right now, but any love that we can send you, we want to send you right now and wish you all the best."