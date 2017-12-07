In Case You Were Concerned, John Mayer's "Still Got It" After Emergency Appendectomy

still got it. A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on Dec 6, 2017 at 2:00pm PST

John Mayer seems to be recovering nicely after he was hospitalized for an emergency appendectomy on Tuesday in New Orleans. On Wednesday, the singer posted a photo of himself in a hospital gown from what looks like his hospital room and captioned it, "Still got it." Dead & Company, the band with whom John has been touring, previously announced on Twitter that John had been hospitalized for an "emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company December 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed." Several of John's other concerts have also been postponed until after he recovers. Wishing John a speedy recovery!