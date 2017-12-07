 Skip Nav
In Case You Were Concerned, John Mayer's "Still Got It" After Emergency Appendectomy
In Case You Were Concerned, John Mayer's "Still Got It" After Emergency Appendectomy

John Mayer seems to be recovering nicely after he was hospitalized for an emergency appendectomy on Tuesday in New Orleans. On Wednesday, the singer posted a photo of himself in a hospital gown from what looks like his hospital room and captioned it, "Still got it." Dead & Company, the band with whom John has been touring, previously announced on Twitter that John had been hospitalized for an "emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company December 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed." Several of John's other concerts have also been postponed until after he recovers. Wishing John a speedy recovery!

