Jonah Hill Is Damn Near Unrecognizable While Showing Off His Biceps in NYC
Jonah Hill Is Damn Near Unrecognizable While Showing Off His Biceps in NYC

Jonah Hill showed off a slimmer figure while on a stroll in NYC on Saturday, and we have to be honest: we barely recognized the guy. Sporting a fitted blue t-shirt and black jeans, Jonah gave the public a glimpse of his biceps and chiseled chest; the actor recently hired a nutritionist and reportedly kept a food journal to lose weight after gaining 40 pounds for his role in the 2015 crime film War Dogs. He also enlisted the help of his 21 Jump Street costar Channing Tatum to slim down. "I called Channing Tatum and said, 'Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?'" he revealed during a Tonight Show appearance in August 2016, adding, "And he said, 'Yes, you dumb motherf*cker, of course you will. It's the simplest thing in the entire world." Clearly, Channing's advice has paid off.

Jonah Hill
