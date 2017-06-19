 Skip Nav
Jonah Hill Lets His Biceps Breathe Before Hitting the Gym in LA
Jonah Hill Lets His Biceps Breathe Before Hitting the Gym in LA

Jonah Hill dropped a substantial amount of weight recently and hasn't been shy about showing off his slimmer figure from coast to coast. Last week, the Wolf of Wall Street actor looked damn near unrecognizable while hitting the streets in a fitted t-shirt in NYC, and on Friday, Jonah was spotted putting his biceps on display in a blue tank top while picking up a smoothie before hitting the gym in LA. Jonah reportedly hired a nutritionist and kept a food journal to lose weight after gaining 40 pounds for his role in the 2015 crime film War Dogs, and also got some fitness advice from his 21 Jump Street costar Channing Tatum.

