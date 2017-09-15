Josh Duhamel Steps Out Without His Wedding Ring Hours After Fergie Separation News

Josh Duhamel and Fergie revealed in a heartbreaking statement on Thursday that they decided to separate earlier this year after eight years of marriage. While many celebrities lay extremely low after breaking such big news, the actor decided to get some fresh air just a few hours later. Josh, who shares 4-year-old son Axl with Fergie, was photographed taking a hike in LA. While he kept his baseball cap low around his face, his wedding ring was noticeably absent from his finger.

Despite their split, Fergie and Josh's joint statement hints that they're doing their best to keep things amicable, especially for their son, telling People, "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."