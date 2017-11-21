Julia Stiles Gives Birth to Her First Child

 Skip Nav
Christmas came early for Julia Stiles, because the actress is officially a mom! On Tuesday, Julia announced on Instagram that she and husband Preston J. Cook welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Strummer Newcomb Cook, on Oct. 20. Along with a photo of his tiny hand, Julia wrote, "Thanks and ever thanks to the extraordinary Doctors, Nurses and staff at Mount Sinai for helping bring this utter joy into our lives. ❤️✨ 'Hello, World!'"

Julia has a lot to celebrate lately. In addition baby Strummer's arrival, the actress secretly tied the knot with Preston over Labor Day weekend in Seattle. Julia later revealed the news with a snap from the beach nuptials, captioning it, "Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding?" Congrats to Julia and Preston!

