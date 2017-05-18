Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Out in NYC May 2017
Justin Timberlake Shows Off His Sexy Beard While Holding Hands With Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are kinda cute, no? OK, fine. They're really freaking adorable. The two, who tied the knot in Italy back in 2012, looked smitten with each other when they were photographed taking a leisurely stroll through New York City on Tuesday. Justin showed off his growing beard as he held his wife's hand and they shared a few laughs. Their outing is also just the latest in a string of things Justin has done that prove he's a kickass husband. After wishing Jessica a happy birthday with an incredibly romantic message on social media in March, the singer, who admitted he had to be "pretty persistent" to get Jessica to date him in the first place, wished her a happy Mother's Day in May. He posted a lovely photo of his wife and their son, Silas, walking on the beach and thanked her for everything she's done for their family.