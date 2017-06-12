 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
9 Things You Didn't Know About Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Wedding — Until Now
Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill Is Damn Near Unrecognizable While Showing Off His Biceps in NYC
Nostalgia
16 Facts About Notorious B.I.G.'s Murder That Only Get More Haunting With Time
Celebrity Couples
Jessica Chastain and Her Husband Share a Loving Glance During Their Italian Wedding
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 4  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
9 Things You Didn't Know About Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Wedding — Until Now

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel will be celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary in October. Since the couple tied the knot in Italy back in 2012, they've welcomed their first child, Silas, in April 2015 and shared plenty of cute moments along the way. But how much do you really remember about their big day? Do you remember Jessica's pink wedding gown? Or all the celebrity guests who attended? Allow us to refresh your memory.

Related
The Most Precious Photos of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Baby Boy

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsCelebrity CouplesCelebrity WeddingsJustin TimberlakeJessica Biel
Join The Conversation
Beauty Tips
by Monique Valeris
Celebrity Wedding Pictures 2017
Celebrity Couples
Wedding Bells: 19 Celebrity Couples Who've Already Said "I Do" This Year
by Monica Sisavat
Jessica Biel's Oscars Afterparty Dress 2017
Oscars
If You Loved Jessica Biel's Oscars Gown, Prepare Yourself For Her Afterparty Look
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Charlie Hunnam and Morgana McNelis in LA June 2017
Charlie Hunnam
by Laura Marie Meyers
Kardashian Family Wedding Pictures
Celebrity Weddings
The 9 Most Memorable Moments From Past Kardashian Family Weddings
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds