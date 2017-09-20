 Skip Nav
Award Season
58 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Celebrity Couples
Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian Are Expecting Their First Child!
Celebrity Couples
Wait, Are Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Married?

Kate Middleton Children's Mental Health Video

Kate Middleton Continues Her Crusade For Children's Mental Health in New Video: "It Can Be Difficult"

Mental health is a subject that is close to the Duchess of Cambridge's heart. Earlier this year, she sat down with her husband and brother-in-law to talk about how they could improve the world's conversation about this important topic, opening up herself and the difficulty of being a first-time mother to Prince George.

In addition to supporting Heads Together and Place2Be, the soon-to-be mum of three has now teamed up with the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families in order to help begin conversations about mental health in the classroom and beyond. "Sometimes, it's just a simple conversation that can make things better," she explained. See how she has previously touched on this important subject, and watch the meaningful video above.
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsRoyal FamilyThe RoyalsKate Middleton
Join The Conversation
Kate Middleton
Royal Pregnancies Over the Years: Who Suffered, Who Hid, and Who Glowed?
by Marcia Moody
Queen Letizia Halloween Costume Ideas
Queen Letizia
by Alessandra Foresto
When Will Prince William Become King?
The Royals
OK, but When Will Prince William Actually Become King?
by Brittney Stephens
Kate Middleton Casual Style
Kate Middleton
21 Bold Kate Middleton Outfits That Probably Weren't Queen Approved
by Aemilia Madden
Princess Mary of Denmark's Style
The Royals
Meet the Princess Who Dresses Better Than Kate Middleton
by Samantha Sutton
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds