Kate and Pippa Middleton Prove That a Tiara Won't Come Between Their Sisterly Bond
Kate and Pippa Middleton Prove That a Tiara Won't Come Between Their Sisterly Bond

Kate Middleton's top-secret squad may be extensive, but there's no question as to who the leader is: her younger sister, Pippa. Many of us were first introduced to the 33-year-old event planner at Kate and Will's royal wedding in 2011; Pippa made headlines for her stunning appearance, and it wasn't long before the public took interest in her and Kate's sweet relationship. And in the most considerate of sisterly moves, Kate didn't let her royal status to take away any shine from Pippa's own wedding to financier James Matthews in May 2017. How thoughtful is that? Scroll through to see Kate and Pippa's cutest moments over the years.

