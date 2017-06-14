 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
We'd Never Expect People to Dance to Keith Urban's "Fighter" Like This, but Here We Are
Celebrity Couples
The Sweet Story of How Sparks Flew the Night George Clooney Met Amal
Ariana Grande
23 Times Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Weren't Shy About Showing PDA
Nostalgia
Why Jennifer Lopez's Relationship With Diddy Took Her "Whole Life in a Tailspin"

Keith Urban "Fighter" Dance Video

Keith Urban's spirited duet with Carrie Underwood, "The Fighter," is definitely energetic as far as country songs go. That being said, we never thought we'd see such intense and impassioned choreography result from it. At the Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, six different groups danced to the song with choreography created by Nika Kljun.

Though we appreciated the stripped-down rendition Keith and Carrie performed at the most recent CMT Awards in Nashville, these bouncing-off-the-walls performances are too good. Watch the unexpected video above and jam out to other jaw-dropping dance videos set to music from Katy Perry, Kendrick Lamar, and Bruno Mars.

Join the conversation
Dance VideosViral VideosCarrie UnderwoodKeith Urban
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
by Laura Marie Meyers
Daddy Yankee Gasolina Zumba YouTube Videos
Daddy Yankee
15 Zumba Videos That Will Pump You Up With Some "Gasolina" and Make You Sweat
by Celia Fernandez
Student in Finding Nemo Top Kicked Out of Woodland Mall
Women
by Kelsey Garcia
Ballerinas Dancing to Beatboxing
Dance Videos
by Nicole Yi
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds