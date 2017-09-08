Kelly Clarkson's Kids Are Like 2 Deer in Headlights on the Today Show

We are so in love with Kelly Clarkson's adorable family. The "Love So Soft" singer stopped by the Today show on Friday to promote her new music, but she ended up getting overshadowed by her two mini mes: her daughter, River, and her son, Remington, whom she shares with husband Brandon Blackstock. After bringing the two tots out on stage to join host Hoda Kotb, they both looked a bit shell-shocked before Remi took off running back to his dad. River, however, put her shyness aside a little bit to sing a few lines to "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" with her mom. Honestly, we can barely handle the cuteness.