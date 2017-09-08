 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
It Movie
Meet Bill Skarsgard, the Guy About to Terrorize You as Pennywise
Humor
May We All One Day Be as Happy as Leo Blissfully Running to Catch a Cab in NYC

Kelly Clarkson and Her Kids on Today Show

Kelly Clarkson's Kids Are Like 2 Deer in Headlights on the Today Show

We are so in love with Kelly Clarkson's adorable family. The "Love So Soft" singer stopped by the Today show on Friday to promote her new music, but she ended up getting overshadowed by her two mini mes: her daughter, River, and her son, Remington, whom she shares with husband Brandon Blackstock. After bringing the two tots out on stage to join host Hoda Kotb, they both looked a bit shell-shocked before Remi took off running back to his dad. River, however, put her shyness aside a little bit to sing a few lines to "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" with her mom. Honestly, we can barely handle the cuteness.

Join the conversation
Today ShowRiver Rose BlackstockCelebrity KidsKelly Clarkson
Join The Conversation
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Helps a Couple Get Engaged, but Her Reaction After Is the Best
by Kelsie Gibson
Kelly Clarkson Family Christmas Card 2016
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson's Christmas Card Highlights Her Adorable Modern Family
by Monica Sisavat
Lin-Manuel Miranda Ham4All Challenge Videos
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Getting Celebrities to Sing Hamilton, and We Love It So Much
by Caitlin Hacker
Kelly Clarkson and Her Kids at Universal Orlando April 2017
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson and Her Family Don Harry Potter Gear During a Trip to Universal
by Kelsie Gibson
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Cutest Family Pictures
Celebrity Kids
Warning: You're Not Ready For These Adorable Snaps of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Kids
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds