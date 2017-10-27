The Savage Move Kelly Ripa Pulled When Her Daughter Didn't Like Her Throwback Halloween Photo

 Skip Nav
Kelly Ripa always shares the sweetest photos of her family on Instagram, but there are a few moments that don't make the cut. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host talked about how she got in major trouble with her 16-year-old daughter, Lola, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos, over a Halloween #TBT. "[Lola called me and was] like, 'You take it down right now! My friends follow you for some reason and they will see this!'" Kelly explained. Even though she eventually removed all traces of it from her page, that certainly didn't stop her from sharing it with the world on Jimmy's show. See the adorable photo that made Lola freak out in the video above!

