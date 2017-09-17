Kevin Hart Publicly Apologizes to His Wife and Kids Amid Cheating Rumors

 Skip Nav
Burberry
A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Kevin Hart is owning up to his mistakes. The comedian took to Instagram to send an apology to his wife, Eniko Parrish, and his two children. "I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and because of that I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn't," Kevin confessed. "I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did."

The 38-year-old Think Like a Man star hinted that someone had attempted to extort his mistakes for "financial gain", but instead he decided to go public with his apology to "fess up" to his mistakes. "It's a sh*tty moment when you know you're wrong and there's no excuses for your wrong behavior," Kevin says in the apology video. "At the end of the day man, I just simply have got to do better."

According to TMZ, there appears to be a "sexually suggestive" video that shows Kevin and another woman at a night club and later in bed together. The person Kevin referred to in his apology apparently threatened to release the video if he didn't pay up. Rumors of infidelity on Kevin's behalf begin circulating in July after photos were released of him in the car with another woman, but the actor denied it at the time. "It's absolutely not true," he told Entertainment Tonight.

Kevin wed Eniko in August of 2016 and the couple are currently expecting their first child together.

