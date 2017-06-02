This Incredible "Humble" Dance Routine Will Have You Bouncing In Your Seat

In the YouTube comments of this dance routine video to Kendrick Lamar's "Humble," one fan put it perfectly: "Songs sound so much better when Kinjaz dance to 'em." And after seeing the dance crew's meticulously synchronized routine, we couldn't agree more! There's a reason why The Kinjaz, who appears on NBC's World of Dance, has gone fully viral on Facebook — this specific routine already has over 2M views!

Words don't do the dance justice, so press play and see for yourself. Don't be surprised when you start bouncing in your seat . . . their passion for dance is contagious.