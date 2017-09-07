Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Head Out in London, and Holy Kit, His Jeans Are Tight!

 Skip Nav
We've seen a surprising amount of Kit Harington's backside recently. Those infamous and long-awaited scenes in episode 7 of series 7 of Game of Thrones gave us a close-up look at Jon Snow's perky posterior, and it wasn't the first time he'd bared his bum on screen. Back in series 3, Jon and Ygritte got steamy in a cave, and today Kit was back with his wildling lover, flashing that bum once again as he and his girlfriend and former costar Rose Leslie ran errands close to their London home. Nope, he didn't get naked, but he may as well have, given how tight his jeans were! Those skinnies left very little to the imagination and gave us serious GOT flashbacks. See for yourself now, for a little proof that though Winter is here, Kit's still hot.

