Kristin Cavallari Pays Tribute to Her Brother on the Second Anniversary of His Death

Kristin Cavallari is remembering her brother Michael on the second anniversary of his death. The former Laguna Beach star shared a black and white photo of her late brother, who was found dead following a fatal car accident in 2015, writing, "This past week has been hard- it's the 2nd anniversary of losing my brother and even though the date we go with is the 27th, for me it will always be the Saturday after Thanksgiving (we will never truly know the exact date even though we have a pretty good idea)."

Although Kristin says dealing with Michael's untimely death has been rough on her family, she ended her touching Instagram post by revealing that she receives signs from Michael that give her peace. "We lost him completely unexpectedly and it's been a rough road for me and my family. I've had some incredible signs from him though- which give me a lot of peace- including one today 🕯. We love and miss you every day Mikey."