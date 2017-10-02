This Throwback Photo of *NSYNC Will Tear Up Your '90s Heart

 Skip Nav
Lance Bass joined Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll's #PuberMe challenge with a little twist over the weekend. To support Puerto Rico hurricane relief and to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of *NSYNC, the former boy band member shared an adorable throwback of him with the rest of the group on Sunday. "22 years ago today I met these jackasses," he wrote. "My life would never be the same. Happy #NsyncDay #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief" Not only is the photo filled with '90s clothes and embarrassing hairstyles, but we can't get over how young everyone looks! Seriously, how has it already been more than two decades since *NSYNC got together?

Celebrity InstagramsNostalgiaNSyncLance BassJustin Timberlake
