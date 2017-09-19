 Skip Nav
Award Season
58 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Celebrity Kids
27 Photos of Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe That Will Make You Do a Double Take
Celebrity Couples
Wait, Are Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Married?
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
How Gorgeous Are Laura Dern's Kids? See How They Celebrated With Their Mom After the Emmys

Laura Dern won her first Emmy Award on Sunday night thanks to her stellar performance as Renata Klein on Big Little Lies. During her heartfelt acceptance speech, Laura thanked her "amazing children, for their big, brave hearts," and after the show, she linked up with them to celebrate her outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie win at HBO's annual afterparty. On the red carpet, Laura beamed with pride while holding her Emmy next to her handsome 18-year-old son, Ellery Harper, and stunning 12-year-old daughter, Jaya Harper, whom she shares with her ex-husband, musician Ben Harper. The trio posed for photographers on the red carpet and met up with Laura's Big Little Lies costar Reese Witherspoon and her own 18-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe. See their lovely family photos.

Related
58 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV

How Gorgeous Are Laura Dern's Kids? See How They Celebrated With Their Mom After the Emmys
How Gorgeous Are Laura Dern's Kids? See How They Celebrated With Their Mom After the Emmys
How Gorgeous Are Laura Dern's Kids? See How They Celebrated With Their Mom After the Emmys
How Gorgeous Are Laura Dern's Kids? See How They Celebrated With Their Mom After the Emmys
How Gorgeous Are Laura Dern's Kids? See How They Celebrated With Their Mom After the Emmys
How Gorgeous Are Laura Dern's Kids? See How They Celebrated With Their Mom After the Emmys
How Gorgeous Are Laura Dern's Kids? See How They Celebrated With Their Mom After the Emmys
How Gorgeous Are Laura Dern's Kids? See How They Celebrated With Their Mom After the Emmys
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Award SeasonCelebrity KidsLaura DernRed CarpetEmmy Awards
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Kids
Can You Believe Almost Half of Brad and Angelina's Kids Are Teenagers?
by Monica Sisavat
Stephen Colbert’s Best Jokes at the 2017 Emmys
Stephen Colbert
by Quinn Keaney
Celebrity Couples at the 2017 Emmys
Award Season
by Monica Sisavat
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay Family Pictures
Celebrity Kids
The Cutest Pictures of Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay's Family of 5
by Kelsie Gibson
Funny Reactions to 2017 Emmys
Humor
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds