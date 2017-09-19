How Gorgeous Are Laura Dern's Kids? See How They Celebrated With Their Mom After the Emmys

Laura Dern won her first Emmy Award on Sunday night thanks to her stellar performance as Renata Klein on Big Little Lies. During her heartfelt acceptance speech, Laura thanked her "amazing children, for their big, brave hearts," and after the show, she linked up with them to celebrate her outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie win at HBO's annual afterparty. On the red carpet, Laura beamed with pride while holding her Emmy next to her handsome 18-year-old son, Ellery Harper, and stunning 12-year-old daughter, Jaya Harper, whom she shares with her ex-husband, musician Ben Harper. The trio posed for photographers on the red carpet and met up with Laura's Big Little Lies costar Reese Witherspoon and her own 18-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe. See their lovely family photos.