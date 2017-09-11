 Skip Nav
Emma Stone
Emma Stone Attends the US Open With Billie Jean King, the Tennis Pro She Plays in Battle of the Sexes
Sam Heughan
All the Photos of Sam Heughan and Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy We Could Find
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Celebrates Her Big Movie Premiere With All 6 of Her Kids

Leah Remini's 2017 Emmys Speech

Leah Remini Publicly Forgives Her Mom For Introducing Her to Scientology in Emmys Speech

At the Creative Arts Emmys in LA over the weekend, Leah Remini won the the award for outstanding informational series or special for her groundbreaking docuseries about the Church of Scientology, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. While accepting her exciting award, the 47-year-old actress was overcome with emotion while discussing the stories featured in the show as well as her own painful history with the "church."

Leah first dedicated the award to the show's "brave contributors," saying, "It's not an easy job, but they were the ones putting their stories out there for everyone to hear. And we are honored to be the vessel to tell these stories. It's about doing the right thing. This doesn't belong to me, it belongs to our contributors." The actress, who was raised in the church before leaving in 2013, then thanked her mother, Vicki Marshall, who was in attendance. "Mom, thank you," she said. "You are officially forgiven for getting us into a cult."

The second season of the series, which also recently won the award for outstanding achievement in reality programming at the TCA Awards, is currently airing on A&E.

Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris
Join the conversation
Leah ReminiScientologyEmmy AwardsTV
Join The Conversation
Las Vegas
Vegas, Baby! 15 Stars Who Tied the Knot in Sin City
by Maria Mercedes Lara
Leah Remini Talks Scientology on Conan January 2017
Late Night with Conan O'Brien
Scientology Sent Conan a Letter to Try to Discredit Leah Remini Before Her Appearance
by Anonymous
Sofia Vergara Emmy Awards Dresses
Sofia Vergara
When It Comes to the Emmys Red Carpet, Sofia Vergara Has the Perfect Style Formula
by Alessandra Foresto
Leah Remini Joins A&E's New Scientology Show
Leah Remini
Leah Remini Joins A&E's New Scientology Show
by Dlisted
Stories From Leah Remini's Scientology Show
Leah Remini
8 Disturbing Bombshells From Leah Remini's Scientology Documentary Series
by Anonymous
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds