You Must See Leonardo DiCaprio's Baby Pictures, For They Are Bohemian Hipster Gold

Leonardo DiCaprio has been in the spotlight for over 20 years, but we've only recently begun to find out more about his humble beginnings and unconventional childhood. The 43-year-old actor is the only child of Irmelin Indenbirken, a German-born legal secretary, and George DiCaprio, an artist and comic book distributor, and the three are featured in a series of heartwarming family photos taken in Los Angeles in January 1975, when Leo was just a baby.

His parents, whom Leo has called "Bohemians in every sense of the word," divorced when he was a year old, and Leo grew up with Irmelin around LA; to this day, Leo has gushed about both his mother and father, saying, "They're the people I trust the most in the world," and bringing them as his dates to award shows. In 2016, George accompanied his famous son to the Golden Globes — and after winning at the SAG Awards that year, Leo gave a heartfelt thanks to his parents, saying, "Thank you for listening to an overly ambitious, slightly annoying 13-year-old kid who wanted to go on auditions every day after school."

Keep reading to see adorable photos of Leo has a baby, then check out this unreleased photo shoot from 1993 and look back at his evolution from teen heartthrob to Hollywood royalty.

